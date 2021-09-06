Kendrick Lamar fuels new album speculation by registering songs on ASCAP

Kendrick Lamar has registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) fuelling speculartion a new album could be on the way.

Tracks listed with the not-for-profit performance-rights organisation, which you can view below, include ‘Before The Hangman’s Noose’, ‘Comfortable’, ‘Director’, ‘Fighter Theif In The Night’, ‘Fade To Black’, ‘Erika Kane’, ‘End Of The Line’, ‘Of Paupers And Poets’, ‘Believe’, ‘Driving Down The Darkness’, ‘End Of The Line’ and ‘Fell For You’.

It comes after the rapper last month announced his final album for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment in a letter to fans.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone,” Lamar wrote.

“Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators.

“As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Lamar also recently featured on his cousin Baby Keem‘s single ‘Family Ties‘.

His last record was 2017’s ‘DAMN.‘ which received four stars in NME and was described as “a powerful, potent look inside the troubled mind of a genius”.