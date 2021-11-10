Kendrick Lamar gets new manager as fans await new album

Kendrick Lamar reportedly has a new business manager, leading to further speculation around a potential new album.

Fans have been anticipating the follow-up to 2017’s ‘DAMN.’ all year, with rumours resurfacing over the summer after the rapper announced his final studio effort for longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.

Then, Lamar registered a host of new songs with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) before changing his profile image on Spotify – a possible sign that new music was imminent.

Now, as Hot New Hip Hop reports, the California artist is said to have enlisted Anthony Saleh as his new business manager. Saleh is well-respected in the industry as a longtime manager of Nas, the outlet notes.

Didn't realize my guy Anthony Saleh @Dude_Br0 was managing Kendrick Lamar. Wow. Big moves. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1d5gPlKMjS — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 9, 2021

It comes as Lamar prepares to make his return with a headline appearance at Day N Vegas festival this Friday (November 12). He last performed live in November 2019, according to Setlist.FM.

There is speculation that an album announcement could come during or around the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, Lamar recently featured on Terrace Martin’s new track ‘Drones’ alongside Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy and Snoop Dogg.

Rumours are also circulating over a possible Glastonbury 2022 headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, with the rapper having been booked to top the bill at the cancelled 2020 edition.

Over the summer, Glasto boss Michael Eavis teased that some “big names” from last year’s line-up would be “coming back” to Worthy Farm next June.

It has since been confirmed that Billie Eilish – who wasn’t on the 2020 bill – will headline Glastonbury 2022, while the coveted Legends Slot will be filled by Diana Ross (the singer was previously announced for 2020).