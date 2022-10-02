Kendrick Lamar kicks off new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with three-song set

Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live last night (October 1) – see his three-song set below.

Last week, Kendrick was announced to perform on the 48th season of the legendary show, with Megan Thee Stallion and Willow other upcoming musical guests.

As promised, Lamar kicked off the new season on Saturday night alongside guest host Miles Teller. He last appeared on SNL in 2018 when he performed ‘Tints’ with Anderson .Paak.

Advertisement

For the new performance, Lamar played three tracks from ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ – ‘Rich Spirit’, ‘N95’ and ‘Father Time’ – the latter of which saw him joined by Sampha.

Check out the performances below.

Willow is booked to perform on SNL next week (October 8) when actor Brendan Gleeson hosts. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will be on duty as both host and musical guest.

Advertisement

The new season of SNL features cast members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Past members Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney, among others, have since departed the show.

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, Lamar’s fifth studio album, was released back in May. It earned a five-star review from NME, wherein Kyann-Sian Williams called it “a cathartic, soul-baring autobiography”. Meanwhile, the album has also received praise from the likes of Lorde, Pharrell Williams, Madonna, producer DJ Dahi, Eminem and Tyler, The Creator.

Last month, Sounwave – a collaborator and producer of Lamar’s – revealed that he and the rapper had begun working on the follow-up to ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’.

In the meantime, Lamar is currently underway with ‘The Big Steppers Tour’, with its European leg beginning next weekend. Lamar will perform 16 shows on the continent, as well as 10 in the UK.

The rapper will then conclude the year by touring Australia and New Zealand in December. See the full list of dates below. Tickets are available for the American shows here, for Europe and the UK here, and for Australia and New Zealand here.

OCTOBER

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

NOVEMBER

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

3 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

4 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

7 – London, UK – The O2

8 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena

4 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

8 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center

16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena