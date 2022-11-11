Kendrick Lamar performed a surprise intimate set at Soho House’s 180 The Strand venue in London this week – check out footage below.

The rapper, who is currently on the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘Big Steppers’ tour, stopped by the creative hub on Wednesday (November 9) following a three-night billing at The O2.

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, Lamar was joined by Sampha at 180 The Strand to play their collaborative track ‘Father Time’, which appears on the former’s fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’.

Numerous fan-shot photos and video clips of the special set have since emerged on social media – see below:

Performance privada de Kendrick Lamar no Soho House na última noite, em Londres pic.twitter.com/Q170Jv9NHB — oklama (@oklamabr) November 10, 2022

In August Lamar played a similarly intimate gig in New York while he was in town for two concerts at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That performance took place at the Dumbo House members’ club, which is also a Soho House venue.

Lamar has three dates left of his current UK and Ireland tour: Dublin (November 13-14) and Manchester (16). He will then head to Australia and New Zealand early next month.

In a five-star review of Lamar’s gig in Paris last month, NME wrote: “[The] tour presents a creative vision that would boggle the minds of most mere mortals. It’s a stunning, moving display from a true great of modern rap.”

This summer saw Kendrick Lamar headline Glastonbury Festival 2022 alongside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

In other news, TDE’s Punch recently revealed that the rapper made a change to his 2012 album ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.d City’ “literally hours” before it was sent off to be mastered.

