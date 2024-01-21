Kendrick Lamar soundtracks new Chanel short film ‘The Button’

Kendrick Lamar has soundtracked a new short film for Chanel – listen and watch below.

The film, called The Button, is directed by Lamar’s longtime creative partner Dave Free through their creative company pgLang. It also stars actress Margaret Qualley and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The jazzy soul cut features Lamar singing an unreleased song. Though it’s unclear whether it will be released as a full track, it is his newest music since his 2022 album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’. Listeners will be able to make out the following lines: “There’s a hold on me / and it’s changed / is a troubled spirit hard to explain?”

Watch the film below:

Back in 2022, Lamar released his LP ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers‘, which NME hailed in a five-star review: “His fifth album serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them. In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too. This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”

Recently, Lamar teamed up with Baby Keem to form The Hillbillies, releasing a song of the same name. The drill-inspired song sampled Bon Iver and was the pair’s tenth collaboration together, following the Grammy-winning ‘Family Ties’ and 2021’s ‘Range Brothers’ and ‘Vent’. He eventually performed with Baby Keem at Tyler, The Creator’s Flog Gnaw festival.

In other news, Drake has surpassed Lamar for the highest-grossing rap tour ever.