Kendrick Lamar was “confused” by Kanye West and Drake’s reconciliation

Kendrick Lamar has said in a new song that he was “confused” by Kanye West and Drake‘s reunion last year.

Last November saw West share an image of himself and Drake posing together after seemingly ending their longstanding feud, which is believed to have been ongoing since at least 2009.

Earlier that month, Ye extended an olive branch to the Canadian rapper and invited him to perform at a Larry Hoover benefit show in LA in December. Drake obliged, with the pair subsequently appearing on-stage together at the special concert.

Lamar released his long-awaited, 73-minute fifth studio album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ today (May 13). On the track ‘Father Time’ – which features Sampha – he briefly shares his thoughts on West and Drake’s unlikely reconciliation.

“Daddy issues kept me competitive, that’s a fact, n***a / I don’t give a fuck what’s the narrative, I am that n***a / When Kanye got back with Drake, I was slightly confused / Guess I’m not as mature as I think, got some healin’ to do,” Lamar raps in the cut.

You can listen to ‘Father Time’ above.

Lamar’s recent video for ‘The Heart Part 5’ includes a deepfake of West. In a five-star review of the recent track (which doesn’t appear on ‘Mr. Morale…’), NME wrote: “[…] Kenny’s comeback single full of heart as he observes the world around him.”

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ also includes a guest appearance from Portishead‘s Beth Gibbons on the song ‘Mother I Sober’. Other contributors include Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah, with the likes of Florence Welch and Pharrell Williams listed in the album credits.

Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury 2022 next month alongside Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney. He was originally booked to top the bill in 2020, but that year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.