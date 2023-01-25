Kenny G announces Malaysia concert at Genting’s Arena of Stars

Legendary jazz saxophonist Kenny G will return to Malaysia later this year for a concert at the Arena of Stars in Genting Highlands.

Kenny G will perform at the Arena of Stars this April 2 in a solo concert billed as part of a world tour. Additional tour dates in the region have yet to be announced as of the time of writing, as the saxophonist recently concluded his holiday season festive tour on December 17.

Tickets for the Malaysia concert are set to go on sale this January 27 at 2pm local time via BookMyShow. Tickets are set to be priced from MYR188 to MYR598, with a 10% early bird discount limited to the first 800 tickets sold.

Kenny G most recently released the album ‘New Standards’ in 2021. The LP featured 11 original tracks inspired by the jazz ballads of ’50s and ’60s, and was his first studio album since 2015’s ‘Brazilian Nights’. The album notably featured a digital ‘duet’ with Kenny G’s late idol, saxophonist Stan Getz, on the track ‘Legacy’.

He also recently appeared playing soprano saxophone on avant-garde metal band Imperial Triumphant’s 2021 single ‘Merkurius Gilded’ alongside his son Max Gorelick, a former guitarist of the band.

HBO also released the documentary Listening to Kenny G in 2021. The documentary’s producer, Penny Lane, who told Variety that she chose the saxophonist as the subject of the documentary as she wanted to focus on “a musician who is objectively popular, by way of record sales, but is also hated by the ‘critical class’.”

She also revealed that one of the working titles for the documentary was Kenny G Has the Last Laugh, explaining, “That’s how it felt to me. He’s doing great. It doesn’t matter what music snobs have to say. They don’t hurt his feelings. He’s laughing all the way to the bank and he’s just really with himself and proud of the work he does. There’s nothing that anyone can do about that.”