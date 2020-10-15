KennyHoopla teases new song with Blink-182’s Travis Barker

KennyHoopla has shared a teaser for a new song with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker – listen below.

The Wisconsin-based singer released his new EP ‘how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway?’ earlier this year.

Shared along with the caption “whenever ur ready,” which may or may not be the title of the forthcoming song, the teaser features 15 seconds of raucous pop-punk. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Replying to the teaser, Barker simply wrote: “Let’s gooooooo,” hinting that a release date could be arriving soon.

The new teaser follows a recent photo posted to Instagram by Kenny, which shows him and Barker in the studio, alongside the caption: “silence is also an answer”.

The new song is Barker’s latest collaboration in a busy 2020 for the Blink-182 drummer. Back in August, he teamed up with regular collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on new song ‘Concert For Aliens’, going on to perform with Kelly and rapper Blackbear for a performance at the MTV VMAs.

He also joined Machine Gun Kelly for two livestreamed shows at famed Los Angeles venue the Roxy earlier this month, having served as executive producer on Kelly’s recent album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME earlier this year, KennyHoopla spoke of the “new wave nostalgia” he wants to create with his music. “I’m trying to capture the feeling of being in love for the first time,” he said. “It’s a nostalgia in itself.

“It’s not necessarily me trying to go back, but instead making a new [nostalgia], which is living in the moment. I’m not trying to redefine a genre or a sound – I’m trying to redefine myself through the music. And that’s what creates nostalgia, having a new story and a new mind.”