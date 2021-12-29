Kep1er unveil lively teaser for ‘Wa Da Da’ music video

Upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er have dropped a teaser for the music video of their highly anticipated debut track, ‘Wa Da Da’.

In the vibrant visual, the girl group showcase powerful choreography as they exclaim: “Game over, wa da da da!” The clip also features a large set piece, featuring a home, playground and more. ‘Wa Da Da’ is the lead single of Kep1er’s debut mini-album ‘First Impact’, which drops on January 3 at 6pm KST.

Earlier this week, Kep1er also released the official track list for ‘First Impact’. In addition to ‘Wa Da Da’, the six-track record will include new songs ‘See The Light’ and ‘MVSK’, along with the group’s versions of Girls Planet 999 tracks ‘Shine’, ‘Another Dream’ and ‘O.O.O’.

At the beginning of December, the girl group suspended all activities after a staff member who worked with them tested positive for COVID-19. WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment soon announced that Kep1er’s debut, which was originally slated for December 14, would be postponed to 2022.

A week later, the agencies announced that members Xiao Ting and Mashiro had been diagnosed with COVID-19. They shared that the two cases were detected by a “regular PCR testing”, which had been implemented following the aforementioned staff member’s positive diagnosis. The remaining members of Kep1er had tested negative.

Kep1er were originally formed earlier this year through the Mnet reality series Girls Planet 999, which aired its final episode in October. The multinational nine-member girl group comprises members from South Korea, Japan and China.