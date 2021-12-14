Members of upcoming girl group Kep1er test positive for COVID-19

Two members of upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (December 14), the group’s agencies WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment broke the news that members Xiao Ting and Mashiro have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through a joint statement on the K-pop act’s fan café website. The news comes in a week after Kep1er delayed their debut after staff member who worked with them tested positive for COVID-19.

“We regret to inform you that as of today (December 14), Kep1er members Xiao Ting and Mashiro tested positive for asymptomatic COVID-19,” their statement read, as translated by Soompi. The agencies added that Xiao Ting and Mashiro’s coronavirus cases were detected after a “regular PCR testing” was implemented following the aforementioned staff member’s positive diagnosis.

“Other Kep1er members have tested negative without any signs of symptoms or infection such as fever or respiratory disease,” the agencies added. “All related staff have also been notified of negative results.”

The companies also noted that the “health and safety” of their staff and artists are currently the “top priority”, adding that they will “fully comply with the instructions and procedures set by the authorities”.

Kep1er were originally formed earlier this year through the Mnet reality series Girls Planet 999, which aired its final episode in October. The multinational nine-member girl group comprises members from South Korea, Japan and China.

The nine-member act are set to debut on January 3, 2022, after a short delay. It is currently unknown if these recent developments will affect these plans.