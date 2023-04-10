Kep1er are lovestruck in playful new ‘Giddy’ music video

K-pop girl group Kep1er have unveiled a new music video for their latest single ‘Giddy’.

Today (April 10), the nine-member act dropped the music video for ‘Giddy’, the lead single off their fourth mini-album ‘Lovestruck!’. The full record will be officially released later today at 6pm KST.

In the new music video, the members of Kep1er are mesmerised by the sight of a glowing heart in the sky, which bursts into pieces and enters their bodies. Later, they go on a search for missing keys and puzzle pieces to complete their hearts.

“You make me / Giddy giddy giddy giddy all day / Giddy giddy giddy giddy all night / Picturing you and me all day / Shimmering, shimmering, oh my,” Kep1er sing in the funky chorus.

In addition to its title track, ‘Lovestruck!’ Includes four other tracks, namely ‘LVLY’, ‘Back to the City’, ‘Why’ and ‘Happy Ending’. The new record is the girl group’s first Korean release of the year, and comes about six months after Kep1er’s third mini-album ‘Troubleshooter’ and its title track ‘We Fresh’.

Last month, the girl group also released their second Japanese single album ‘Fly-By’, which was led by the single ‘I do! Do you?’. The project also included the song ‘tOgether fOrever’ and Japanese versions of ‘We Fresh’ and the B-side ‘MVSK’ from their debut record.

Last year, Kep1er’s debut single ‘WA DA DA’ landed at Number 22 on Spotify’s list of the most-streamed K-pop songs of 2022. The list also included releases by BTS, BLACKPINK, IVE and more.

Kep1er was first formed in late 2021 through Mnet’s reality competition series Girls Planet 999, and made their official debut in January 2022 with their first mini-album ‘First Impact’.

The multinational girl group comprises members Yujin (also of CLC), Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun and Yeseo.