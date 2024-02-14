Kep1er tease two new albums for 2024

K-pop girl group Kep1er have teased the upcoming release of two new albums in the coming year.

Kep1er took to social media yesterday (February 13) to announce the ‘2024 Kep1ine’, detailing plans to release two new albums over the course of the coming year. According to their post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kep1er are slated to release both a Japanese and Korean album.

Earlier today (February 14), Kep1er’s official Japanese X account announced details for their Japanese release, due out on May 8, titled ‘Kep1going’. It was also announced that the lead single for the record will be called ‘Straight Line’, however no other details were announced as of writing.

According to the visual posted with the Kep1ine announcement, it seems that Kep1er’s upcoming Korean album will be released after ‘Kep1going’, however no details have been disclosed as of yet.

Notably, Kep1er’s contracts as a temporary group are due to officially expire this year on July 3. This was a condition set by the survival show that formed Kep1er, Girls Planet 999, which stipulated that the winning line-up would embark on a two-and-a-half-year contract when the show concluded in October 2021. The group made their official debut in January 2022.

However, Kep1er’s managing company WAKEONE announced in September last year that talks regarding a potential extension of the group’s contracts with the members’ respective labels were ongoing.

“It is true that we pre-emptively held a meeting to establish a roadmap and strategy for the artists’ long-term activities as the Kep1er project has passed its halfway mark, and we made the same proposals to all agencies,” it said at the time, however no updates regarding the discussions were publicly provided since.

Their last domestic release was the mini-album ‘Magic Hour’, which dropped in late September 2023. The record was led by title track ‘Galileo’, and included four other B-sides: ‘The Door’, ‘Love on Lock’, ‘Tropical Light’ and ‘Tape’.