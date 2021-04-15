Ker Floria, vocalist of Filipino pop rock band Pop U and the artist known as Sadvertising, has died. The cause of death is unknown.

The band’s label, Sony Music Philippines, confirmed his passing yesterday (April 14) on social media. “We send condolences to anyone who was touched by Ker’s light,” they wrote. “Your music and spirit will be with us always.”

We are saddened to hear about Ker Floria, vocalist of Pop U, who passed away today April 14, 2021.We send condolences… Posted by Sony Music Philippines on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The media platform 8List first broke the news, paying tribute to Ker Floria’s illustration work under the name Sadvertising.

Ker Floria, the artist behind Sadvertising, has passed away today April 14, 2021. He may be gone, but his relatable and amazing art will stay with us. Rest in Paradise, idol! Posted by 8List.ph on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Floria served as the vocalist of Pop U, alongside other members Chadd Floria and Ken Floria. The band’s last release was the single ‘Sampung Taon’, which dropped last October. In a post commemorating Valentine’s Day last February, Pop U had hinted at a follow-up single to be released this year.

Floria also performed in the pop duo Hotsi. “You may be gone, but your music will live forever,” a post shared yesterday on Hotsi’s official Instagram account reads. “Maraming salamat, at hanggang sa muling tugtugan.. balang araw. Rest easy Ker Floria.”

Ashley Gosiengfiao, vocalist of alternative rock band Midnight Meetings, has covered Hotsi’s 2019 debut single ‘Tadhana’ in honour of Floria. In a post on Facebook, Gosiengfiao writes, “Always loved this song, Ker Floria. Rest easy.”

Always loved this song, Ker Floria. Rest easy. 😔🖤 Sadvertising Posted by Ashley Gosiengfiao on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Floria regularly posted witty illustrations under Sadvertising that parodied agency life, drawing from his experience working in the advertising industry. His Facebook page for Sadvertising has over 28,000 followers.

On social media, art director Troy Sitosta remembered working under Floria early in his career. “Your talent is insurmountable and you are an absolute loss in the industry because when I got in as an intern you were an official hire already,” he wrote. “You came in early in the game, poured your heart into your work but you left us too early.”