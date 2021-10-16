Kerry King teases post-Slayer project: “It will be fucking good”

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has teased a future project following the band’s breakup, promising that “it will be fucking good”.

Back in December of 2019, Slayer played the final show of their farewell tour, marking the end of the band.

The metal titans had been on the road since May 2018 and played a series of UK dates as part of a series of farewell gigs. The last leg – dubbed The Final Campaign of the Final World Tour – took place across the United States at the end of 2019.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, King has updated fans on what he has been working on since the band’s split. “I’m dragging my feet on letting the world know what I’m doing because there’s no rush,” he said.

“I have a tour that I’m considering doing, but I’m not going to announce a band, I’m not going to announce a record, I’m not going to announce anything. But you will see me in the future — it will be fucking good.”

He also revealed that his plan was to initially return with new music in 2020, before the pandemic scuppered the plans, and that fans who caught plectrums he threw into the crowd at Slayer’s final show would have received a clue about his future plans.

“I had picks that I threw out at those shows — The Final Campaign — at the end of the show,” he said.

“And in every city, I threw out two that said, ‘Reborn in 2020,’ because that was my plan — I planned on touring in 2020.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, King reflected on the end of Slayer, saying he believes the band “quit too early”.

“So, I hear congratulations are in order for my friends in Machine Head,” King said in a video celebrating 30 years of the metal icons. ​”Apparently, it’s 30 years, which is quite an achievement. Not a lot of bands get there… We did, and then we quit too early.”

He went on to add: “Fuck us – I know. Fuck me. I hate fucking not playing.”