Kesha reveals she is writing new music “ferociously” – but can’t release it just yet

Kesha has revealed she has new music in store – but cannot release it just yet.

In a new interview with V Magazine, the singer revealed that she had begun writing new songs. Her revelation follows the news that she was finally free of her previous contract with Kemosabe.

Speaking with V, Kesha said of her new music: “I’ll say this: I’ve never felt happier, more excited, more at peace and had such a purpose in my entire life.”

“I feel like I have earned the right to be this happy for sure. So letting that be…I am loving every minute of what feels like a brand-new and very exciting chapter.”

She also revealed that fans won’t be able to hear her music just yet, telling the magazine there was a specific day in which she can drop new material. “I’ll say that there is a day—although I won’t say the day—but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music.

“So just know that she is out here in the woods writing and singing till four in the morning, ferociously,” she continued. “I am being a feral wild woman out here. So just know that.”

Kesha last released music in May 2023 with ‘Gag Order‘, an album which NME called “probing, purging and unflinching personal”: “‘Gag Order’ – despite its title – is the embodiment of an artist who has found their voice.”

The singer previously teased her music last January by holding up a cardboard sign which said: “New music coming soon!”

The music will follow her long-running legal battle with Dr Luke, who she intially suied in 2014 and claimed he sexually assaulted and emotional abused her. He denied the allegations and countersued the artist, claiming she had breached the recording contract they had with one another and made up rape allegations in an attempt to get out of the deal.

The pair reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit just one month before the case was due to go to trial in June 2023.