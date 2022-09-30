Kesha reveals vocal cord was damaged at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig

Kesha has said that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles.

After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (September 27), with a bounty of special guests.

Kesha took to the stage to perform a rendition of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ with Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal. While performing, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction and, in an attempt to cover the mistake by singing loudly, she damaged her vocal cord.

“So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the fucking moment bc. This was quite a moment,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the performance.

A few days after the London concert, Kesha told NME: “It was an overwhelming day for everyone,” adding: “I’ve never played anything like that. I’m sure I seemed like one of the more random choices to take part, but I’ve been friends with the band for ages.”

The line-up for the LA tribute concert also included Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, members of Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink, Nandi Bushell, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins.

The gig started with an acoustic performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Grohl’s daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. That was followed by a short set from the surviving Foos, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s.

During the show, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear formed a new band with Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron for two songs, all fronted by The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen.

During that closing set, Foo Fighters also welcomed Dave Chappelle to the stage to cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, which they had previously covered with Hawkins at their huge gig at Madison Square Garden in New York City last summer.

See the full 53-song setlist from the show here.