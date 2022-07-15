Keshi announces additional Kuala Lumpur and Taipei shows, tickets sell out in a day

Tickets for two additional Keshi concerts in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei have sold out hours after the concerts were announced.

The shows, which are set to be held on December 3 in the Zepp concert hall in Kuala Lumpur and on December 15 at Taiwan’s Zepp New Taiwan, were announced yesterday after the first tour dates in both countries sold out. Both shows quickly sold out within 24 hours of the announcements.

Tickets to Keshi’s other Asia tour dates in Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo and Manila are still available on Live Nation Asia. Get your tickets here.

Keshi’s upcoming tour of Asia will take place this November and December. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has also announced a string of shows in Australia in New Zealand starting this November 18 that will precede the Asia tour’s kick off at Very Festival in Bangkok, Thailand on November 26.

Keshi most recently released his debut LP, ‘Gabriel’ in late March. The 12-track record features popular tracks like ‘Somebody’, ‘Get It’, ‘Touch’ and ‘Angostura’. The album follows his 2020 EP ‘always’, which was released onto streaming platforms on October 23, and his songwriting contribution to LANY’s ‘(what I wish just one person would say to me)’, which was included on the indie pop band’s album ‘mama’s boy’ earlier that year.

The Vietnamese-American artist’s upcoming Asia tour joins other tours announced for the region so far this year by prominent artists including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, LANY and more.

Keshi’s ‘Hell/Heaven’ 2022 Asia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER:

26 – Very Festival – Bangkok, Thailand

28 – Basket Hall Senayan, GBK – Jakarta, Indonesia

30 – The Star Theatre – Singapore

DECEMBER:

02 – KLCC Hall 8 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Sold Out)

03 – KLCC Hall 8 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Sold Out)

06 – YES24 Hall – Seoul, South Korea

08 – Ebisu The Garden Hall – Tokyo, Japan

11 – New Frontier Theatre – Manila, Philippines

14 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan (Sold Out)

15 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan (Sold Out)

