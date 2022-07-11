Keshi announces Asia tour with shows in Manila, Singapore and more

Keshi has announced an upcoming tour of Asia taking place this November and December.

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist took to social media on Monday (July 11) to announce the tour, confirming stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Tokyo, Manila and Taipei.

The tour will kick off at Very Festival in Bangkok, Thailand on November 26 before he makes his way down to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on November 30. The tour will also see him perform at Kuala Lumpur’s KLCC Hall 8, Manila’s New Frontier Theatre and Taiwan’s Zepp New Taiwan.

Check out Keshi’s tour announcement below.

Ticketing details for Keshi’s upcoming concerts in Singapore, Manila, Tokyo and Taiwan have been announced, while details for the remaining shows will be revealed in the coming days or weeks.

Fanclub pre-sale tickets for the Singapore concert will be available from July 12 at 10am SGT via Keshi’s official website, while Live Nation pre-sale passes go on sale the following day. General passes will go on sale on July 14 at 10am via Ticketmaster, and will be priced at SGD$88, $98, $118, $138 and $288. VIP passes will cost $288 and will include a premium ticket, a photo opportunity with Keshi, an autographed VIP tour laminate, a custom Keshi necklace available to VIP only and early access to the merchandise stand.

Tickets to the Tokyo concert will go on sale on July 22, 12pm JST via Live Nation Japan.

Fanclub to the Manila concert will go on sale on July 18 at 9am PHT via Keshi’s website, with Live Nation pre-sales and general passes going live on July 19 and 20 respectively via Live Nation Philippines.

Lastly, tickets to the Taipei show will go on sale on July 12, 13 and 14 at 12pm CST for Fanclub, Live Nation pre-sale and General passes respectively. General passes can be purchased here.

Keshi’s ‘Hell/Heaven’ 2022 Asia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER:

26 – Very Festival – Bangkok, Thailand

30 – The Star Theatre – Singapore

DECEMBER:

03 – KLCC Hall 8 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

06 – YES24 Hall – Seoul, South Korea

08 – Ebisu The Garden Hall – Tokyo, Japan

11 – New Frontier Theatre – Manila, Philippines

14 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan