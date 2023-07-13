Keshi announces first concert in Hong Kong for the Epilogue Tour

Keshi has announced his return to Asia with a Hong Kong concert as part of the Epilogue Tour.

Today (July 13) the singer-songwriter announced a concert at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld Expo Hall 5 on November 21 as part of the Epilogue Tour. According to Live Nation Hong Kong, tickets are priced at HKD899 and HKD599 for this all-standing show. An artist presale begins Monday July 24 at 10am local time (password: EPILOGUE), and a Live Nation presale on Tuesday July 25 at 10am. General sale begins on Wednesday July 26 at 10am via HK Ticketing.

EPILOGUE TOUR

— keshi (@keshimusic) July 13, 2023

This will be Keshi’s first concert in Hong Kong. It also marks his swift return to Asia following the Hell/Heaven Tour last year, which took the Vietnamese-American artist to Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and more cities. The tour came in support of his 2022 album ‘Gabriel’. It’s currently unclear if the Epilogue Tour will expand within Asia.

This announcement also comes a few months after Keshi’s Hell & Back Tour of Europe and North America, which ran from January to April. He was supported by Deb Never, Weston Estate, No Rome and James Ivy.

Keshi joins the growing list of international artists touring Asia later in the year. Recent announcements have come from Canadian indie band Alvvays, who are touring around festival dates in Indonesia and Thailand, and rapper Post Malone.