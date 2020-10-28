keshi releases intense music video for ‘B.Y.S.’ from new EP ‘always’

Fresh off the release of his newest EP ‘always’, keshi has unveiled a brand new music video for ‘B.Y.S.’

In the video released earlier today (Oct 28), keshi and his team don Japanese fox (or kitsune) masks to embark on an audacious bank heist in broad daylight – a caper that eventually takes an ambiguous turn. The video was co-directed by keshi and Kenji Chong.

Watch the music video below:

Advertisement

The six-track EP ‘always’ is the latest effort by the Asian-American pop artist, and was released onto streaming platforms on October 23. It was preceded by the release of single ‘drunk’.

Prior to dropping ‘always’, keshi co-wrote a song with LANY, ‘(what I wish just one person would say to me)’, which was issued on the indie pop band’s new album ‘mama’s boy’.

In March, the singer released the five-track EP ‘bandaids’, which was the follow-up to the 2019 EP ‘skeletons’ – his first release on Island Records.

keshi has since confirmed that he will be working on his debut full-length album.

Advertisement

“I wanted ‘skeletons’, ‘bandaids’ & ‘always’ to be an introduction to who I am as an artist,” he wrote on October 23, the release day of ‘always’. “Now that they’re done, it’s time to start working on the album.”

ALWAYS OUT NOWAlways concludes the EP trilogy I’ve been making for the past couple years, and I’ve never been more… Posted by keshi on Thursday, October 22, 2020

While keshi has yet to play these songs in a physical concert setting, the 26-year-old performed on Jakarta’s We The Fest: Virtual Home Edition alongside Masego, Oh Wonder, and Lewis Capaldi in September.