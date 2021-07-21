Khalid announces third album ‘Everything Is Changing’ and shares new video

Khalid has announced the release of his third album, ‘Everything Is Changing’ – watch the video for lead single, ‘New Normal’, below.

The Texas singer-songwriter’s new album, which is due out at the end of the year, follows 2019’s ‘Free Spirit’ and is about finding “a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected”.

Khalid pointed out that he was “inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends”.

“As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way,” he said in a statement.

In addition to announcing the album, Khalid also shared a futuristic video for his latest single, ‘New Normal’, which he first premiered during a live performance at Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 Spaceflight launch last week.

In the Andy Hines-directed video, Khalid, sporting blue and purple dyed hair, steps out from a space-age-looking vehicle and enters his apartment building. As he walks up to his apartment, he passes delivery drones and a number of huge indoor plants. The rest of the video sees Khalid singing and dancing in his apartment as he waters his plants.

You can watch the video for ‘New Normal’ below:

Khalid is among the acts set to perform as part of Australian music festival Splendour In The Grass‘ virtual offshoot, Splendour XR, this coming weekend.

Splendour XR is set to take place over two full days on Saturday (July 24) and Sunday (25), with “punters” able to stream the multi-stage event using a mobile, tablet, browser or desktop, or using a VR headset.

Meanwhile, Khalid, Benny Blanco, Halsey and Ed Sheeran, as well as their respective labels, are being sued for copyright infringement over Blanco’s debut single ‘Eastside’.