Kiana V releases vibrant new single, ‘Heartbeat On Me’

Los Angeles-based Filipino neo-soul singer Kiana V has released ‘Heartbeat On Me’, her first new single since the release of her 2021 EP, ‘Dazed’.

Released on Friday (February 11), ‘Heartbeat On Me’ is a sprightly, funky pop tune featuring fellow Filipino producer and singer-songwriter Jesse Barrera.

At its core, the single is a fun love song with a funk beat and popping synths underlining Kiana V’s romantic side with lyrics like “Could it be I pulled you out of a dream / When you wake and feel your heartbeat on me / Never gonna let you down / Always gonna be around ya.”

Listen to ‘Heartbeat on Me’ below.

Kiana V – also known as Kiana Valenciano, the daughter of Filipino singer-songwriter, dancer, musician, and actor Gary Valenciano – released ‘Dazed’ back in July 2021. She told NME that writing the EP brought a lot of her insecurities to light, especially in regards to her artistic identity, saying: “In the Philippines, when you say Kiana Valenciano, people know who they know.”

“They’ll either see me and realise it’s super cool that I’m a different artist – or they think, ‘Eh, she’s not like her dad’.”

She would eventually fly out to Los Angeles in early 2020 to reset her music career, eschewing the large arenas she filled in The Philippines for smaller, more intimate gigs. She would return later that year in December, in time to celebrate her birthday with a special live stream concert for fans.

In 2020, Kiana was featured on the original song ‘Safe Place’ from the mixtape ‘semilucent’, the debut release of Philippines-based 88rising offshoot Paradise Rising. She would later release her EP ‘Dazed’ independently in July 2021 alongside the EP’s title track.

She was recently announced as one of four Asian artists to perform at SXSW 2022 alongside Haru Nemuri from Japan, and HAEPAARY and Y2K92 from South Korea. The festival is set to take place from March 14-20 in Austin, Texas, and will feature more than 240 artists at the first in-person edition of the festival to be held in two years.