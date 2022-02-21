Kiana V shares joyous music video for ‘Heartbeat On Me’

Filipino singer-songwriter Kiana V has shared a fun-loving new video for her latest single, ‘Heartbeat On Me’.

Released on Sunday (February 20), the light-hearted video came a week after the track’s release. The video sees Kiana hanging out with friends and dancing at a block party, complete with colourful backgrounds and slick dance choreography.

Watch the music video for ‘Heartbeat On Me’ below.

Following the video’s release, Kiana took to social media to share several behind-the-scenes shots of the video’s production, thanking the crew for their efforts and revealing that some of her friends also feature in the video.

“To the friends who came, danced and didn’t mind working through their shyness to be part of this, I LOVE U thank you for being part of this and I owe you hahaha,” she wrote.

‘Heartbeat On Me’, first released on February 11, is Kiana V’s first new single since the release of her 2021 EP, ‘Dazed’, in July. In an interview with NME, she described the project as a “soft exploration” of how “self-love affects the love we’re able to give others”.

In October, Kiana V was announced as a performer at SXSW 2022. The festival is set to take place from March 14-20 in Austin, Texas, and will be the first in-person edition of the festival to be held in two years.