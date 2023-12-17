Kid Cudi announces memoir ‘CUDI’ and teases book tour

Kid Cudi has announced his memoir ‘CUDI’, teasing a potential book tour in the future.

The rapper took to X/Twitter to share the news, where he told fans he intended to drop the forthcoming memoir around September 2024.

“Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel,” he wrote. “Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride.

“I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close,” he continued. “Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone.

“My hope is that after u read this, you’ll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”

Responding to a fan who wanted a signed copy of the memoir, he added he was planning on a book tour around the globe: “be on the look out!”

Cudi officially announced he was writing a book in September 2022, having written the first chapter saying it was “coming together really well”.

“Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told,” he said. “I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

The rapper promised the book would be “very honest”: “Im [sic] not holdin back. Theres a lot of missing pieces to my story yall canf even fathom. Sex, drugs, love, faith, and melodies.”

By March 2023, he told fans in a voice note he had written “four or five chapters”: “I talked about a lot of s**t that y’all have no idea [about] and stuff that you’ve never heard about. My upbringing, you know, how I got started with music and even how I got interested in acting.”

“This book is gonna be something that I hope inspires people,” he continued. “Anybody that has a dream [or] that wants to do anything, especially those kids in those small towns somewhere in the United States or anywhere outside in the world, in another country, that just want to do something great with their lives, I feel like this book is gonna give you that push that you need.”

It was recently revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly tried to blow up Cudi’s car when Cudi briefly dated Combs’ ex, Cassie.