Kid Cudi confirms Travis Scott collab project ‘The Scotts’ has been scrapped

Kid Cudi has removed his collaborative album with Travis Scott – which was announced in August 2020 with the tentative title of ‘The Scotts’ – from his slate of upcoming projects.

Teasing on Twitter yesterday (December 21) that he was “Workin[g] on something special for y’all as we speak”, Cudi was asked by a fan if ‘The Scotts’ was “still on the cards”, as it had been over a year since any news on the album had been shared. Replying to that fan, Cudi said curtly: “Naw im not doin that [sic]. The moment has passed.”

Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022

Cudi first revealed ‘The Scotts’ more than two years ago, after he and Scott teamed up for a single, also titled ‘The Scotts’, in April of 2020. But although the album has now been scrapped, there’s a chance that material from it may live to see the light of day: back in September of this year, during his ‘Road To Utopia’ stint in Las Vegas, Scott previewed an as-yet-untitled, unreleased track featuring Cudi.

Remaining on Cudi’s slate of upcoming projects is his ninth studio album – which is likely to be his last – as well as his first-ever film as writer and director, Teddy, and roles in Crater, Silent Night, September 17th and Real Life.

Last month, Cudi confirmed that he’d begun working on the follow-up to ‘Entergalactic’, which he dropped back in September alongside an animated film of the same name. That album, Cudi’s eighth, featured singles like ‘Do What I Want’ and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Willing To Trust’, as well as other collabs with the likes of Don Toliver and Steve Aoki.

Cudi is yet to detail his ninth album, however earlier this week, he teased that it would include a collaboration with Young Thug.

In October, Cudi admitted that he sees himself “nearing the end” of his music career, and is considering a pivot to a new career as a kindergarten teacher.