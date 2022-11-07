Kid Cudi promises one more album of “all new music”

Kid Cudi has promised one final album of “all new music” before he goes through with his plan to quit music.

Last month, the rapper made headlines when he said that he is “nearing the end” of his music career, adding that he is thinking about becoming a kindergarten teacher instead.

Saying he felt he was “kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi,” he quoted other rappers including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem and more, believing that he wouldn’t have the same longevity at these artists.

“I feel like, I don’t have what they have,” Cudi said. “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for much longer.”

In a new set of tweets, he confirmed that one last album is in the works, and that he will “keep [fans] posted” on its progress, but to not expect it to drop in 2023.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

In a second tweet, Cudi added: “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Back in September, the rapper shared ‘Entergalactic’, a new album released alongside Cudi’s accompanying Netflix film of the same name. The animation was first announced back in 2019, originally intended as a full series.

The release featured previously released singles ‘Willing To Trust’ (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and lead single ‘Do What I Want’.

A number of other collaborations feature – ‘Can’t Believe It’ with 2 Chainz, a second collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign called ‘Can’t Shake Her’, ‘Somewhere To Fly’ with Don Toliver, and a bonus track, ‘Burrow’, featuring Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius.

Cudi’s last album before that was 2020’s ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, the third instalment in the Cleveland rapper’s ‘MOTM’ trilogy. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called the release “a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn”.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else… No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”