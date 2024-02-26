Kid Cudi will take a break from music for a year: “Next year is all about filmin'”

Kid Cudi has revealed that he will be taking a break from making music for a year to focus on his film and television career.

January saw the Ohio rapper release his 10th studio album ‘INSANO’– a more trap-inspired record that included verses from Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama, Pharrell and Travis Scott – before he dropped the LP’s sequel ‘INSANO (Nitro Mega)’ last week; taking a more experimental and alternative route assisted by the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Layzie and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs ‘n’ Harmony and Pusha T. The two records mark Cudi’s final albums as part of his Republic Records deal.

Shortly after the release of ‘Nitro Mega’, Cudi took to X/Twitter to tell fans he would be taking a break from music and to expect new music “every other year.””

Advertisement

“My next album is already about 80 per cent done, and it’ll be out in 2026,” he wrote. As always, we’re takin’ it someplace new. Just wanted to let y’all know, expect an album from me every other year. Next year is all about filmin’. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and TV. So I take a year off of music to do it all.”

My next album is already about 80% done, and itll be out in 2026. As always, were takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year 😤 next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and tv. So I take a… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 23, 2024

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022, Kid Cudi shared his hopes to be as established as an actor as he is as a musician. “Everything is possible,” he said. “And I think people, they have an idea about me. They feel that they’ve seen it all, like music.”

He continued: “And they know I’m a musician, and they give me the acting thing, but it’s like, okay, you can only be good at two things. But here’s the thing. I’m going to be good at five things. I’m going to be good at six things. I’m going to be good at seven things. I am trying to tap into the full ability of my soul and make anything I ever dreamed of.”

The 40-year-old made his acting debut in 2010 in the short-lived fashion drama How to Make It in America. Since then, he has been featured in other acclaimed shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) and Scorpion (2014) as well as films like Don’t Look Up (2021) and Trolls Band Together (2023).

In 2022, the animated romantic comedy Entergalactic premiered on Netflix which Cudi co-created, co-produced, co-wrote and starred in. Last year, the feature-length television special won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation. Check out all the winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards here.

Advertisement

Later this year, the ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ star will release his first memoir CUDI and is suspected to go on a book tour. He tweeted: “I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality and keep God close. Because [through] all the ups and downs He’s the one that’s never left you alone.”

He added: “My hope is that after [you] read this, you’ll have the confidence to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”

In other news, Cudi made amends with Lupe Fiasco and Kanye West last year. When asked why he rekindled his friendship with Ye, he said: “The reason why we became cool again is because he apologised to me and it was sincere. I was just like, ‘Wow, Kanye does not apologise to anybody and say sorry to anyone.'”