Kid Cudi has surprised fans by teasing a third chapter of his ‘Man On The Moon’ album series.

Taking to YouTube this afternoon (October 26), the rapper shared a video entitled ‘The Trilogy Continues…’ which opens with a quick montage of moments across a number of eras in Cudi’s career.

The video then transitions into a shot of the ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ hitmaker stepping out of a car, smoking as he looks on at the same red moon depicted on the cover of his debut album, 2009’s ‘Man On The Moon: The End Of The Day’.

Before the clip ends, text teasing the third chapter reads: “The trilogy continues… soon.”

See the teaser video below:

The continuation of Cudi’s ‘Man On The Moon’ trilogy was mentioned on his recent collaboration with Eminem, ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’.

On the song’s outro, Cudi raps: “The adventures of Moon Man & Slim/ Yes, who want it with them?/ The trilogy continues/ Serving niggas, yes, see what’s on the menu (Yeah)/ Watch ’em panic, hot damnit (Let’s get it, baby)/ Hope you fuckers understand it.”

The last time Cudi put out a ‘Man On The Moon’ album was 2010’s ‘Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager’, which features the Kanye West assisted ‘Erase Me’, ‘Mojo Is So Dope’, Marijuana’, and the deep cut ‘Maniac’, featuring Cage and St. Vincent.

The latter served as the basis for the Shia LaBeouf-directed short film of the same name about two serial killers making a documentary.

Meanwhile, Cudi has opened up about his feelings towards his “brother” West‘s politics in a recent interview.

Speaking with Esquire over a wide range of topics, Cudi referenced West’s longtime support of Donald Trump.

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some shit like that,” Cudi said. “I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it.”