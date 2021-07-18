Kid Cudi has issued a stern message to people criticising his choice to paint his nails.

The rapper, who has displayed non-conforming gender aesthetics in the past, said he felt forced to disable Instagram comments on a post of him pictured in a biking helmet and flashing his nails.

Cudi took to Twitter last night (July 17) to explain why he decided to block out the negativity.

“Turned my comments off on instagram,” he began in the tweet. “Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off.”

Cudi wore a dress during his appearance on SNL in April. After receiving some backlash, he explained that he didn’t care: “I want to be a disruptor, I want to fuck shit up’, he told HBO Max’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.

He went on to explain Kurt Cobain’s influence on his outfit choice. “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll to me,” he said. “That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

The rapper continued: “I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a fuck about what anyone thinks. You can’t when you’re doing this shit. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit.

Elsewhere, last month Cudi spoke out about mental health. “Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” he said in an Instagram post. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me.”