Kid Cudi is set to star in a new horror-thriller movie from director Ti West, titled X.

Little is known about the project except that co-stars Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Mia Goth (Suspiria) and Jenna Ortega (Jane The Virgin) have also signed on.

The film, written by West, is preparing to shoot in New Zealand and is said to be about the making of an adult film, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – revealed last month that he and 50 Cent are working on a new TV show together.

Cudi started 2021 by sharing a deluxe edition of his new album ‘Man On The Moon III’.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted last night (January 30). “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted.

“50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart,” he added. No firm details of the show, or what form it may take, have yet been revealed.

Reviewing Cudi’s third ‘Man On The Moon’ album, which came out in December and features guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers and Trippie Redd, NME wrote: “‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ is a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”