Kid Cudi walks off stage at Rolling Loud after crowd throws objects at him

Cudi performed as a replacement for Kanye West, who made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set at the festival

By Tom Skinner
Kid Cudi performing live on stage at Rolling Live Miami on July 22, 2022
Kid Cudi performs live at Rolling Live Miami 2022. CREDIT: Getty

Kid Cudi walked off during his headline set at Rolling Loud last night after crowd members repeatedly threw items onto the stage.

The rapper/singer – real name Scott Mescudi – replaced Kanye West on the bill at the Miami event last weekend (July 17) when Ye simply “decided that he [would] no longer be performing”. It marked the ‘DONDA’ star’s second festival cancellation of 2022, following Coachella.

West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators, but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid-2010s. They fell out again earlier this year, supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the current partner of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The ongoing feud appears to have spilt out into last night’s crowd. According to Consequence, people in the audience repeatedly interrupted Cudi by chanting West’s name and throwing objects toward the stage.

It’s said that Cudi ended his headline performance after just 30 minutes as a result. Per Setlist.FM, he played four songs: ‘Tequila Shots’, ‘She Knows This’, ‘Marijuana’ and ‘REVOFEV’.

In one fan-shot video, Cudi told the crowd (via XXL Magazine): “If I get hit with one more fucking thing… if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me!”

Another item was then thrown up before Cudi made a quick exit – you can see that clip below.

In another video, crowd members could be heard chanting “Kanye” as Cudi walked off. Some attendees and viewers have called out West’s fans for being “disrespectful” to Cudi and failing to show any “common decency”.

“Kid Cudi did not deserve that shit. You Kanye fans should be ashamed,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “Kid Cudi hate is so unnecessary and childish he doesn’t deserve this at all. Kanye fans needs to stop being rude to Cudi.”

You can see those reactions and more below.

Shortly after Cudi’s set ended, Kanye West made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk‘s show on a nearby stage. The pair performed a joint rendition of ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1’, Ye’s collaboration with Cudi from the former’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’.

Check out a snippet of the performance below.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is due to resume today (July 23) with performances from the likes of Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy. Tomorrow (July 24) will welcome headliner Kendrick Lamar as well as Lil Baby, Kodak Black and more.

Announcing the cancellation of Kanye West’s bill-topping set last week, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a joint statement (via Pitchfork): “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

“We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.

“We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

In other news, last Friday (July 15) saw Cudi release his debut mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ (2008) on streaming services for the first time. It came ahead of his eighth studio album, ‘Entergalatic’, which is due to arrive on September 30. That release will coincide with the premiere of Cudi’s titular animated series, for which a trailer was released last month.

