Kid Cudi walks off stage at Rolling Loud after crowd throws objects at him

Kid Cudi walked off during his headline set at Rolling Loud last night after crowd members repeatedly threw items onto the stage.

The rapper/singer – real name Scott Mescudi – replaced Kanye West on the bill at the Miami event last weekend (July 17) when Ye simply “decided that he [would] no longer be performing”. It marked the ‘DONDA’ star’s second festival cancellation of 2022, following Coachella.

West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators, but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid-2010s. They fell out again earlier this year, supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the current partner of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

The ongoing feud appears to have spilt out into last night’s crowd. According to Consequence, people in the audience repeatedly interrupted Cudi by chanting West’s name and throwing objects toward the stage.

It’s said that Cudi ended his headline performance after just 30 minutes as a result. Per Setlist.FM, he played four songs: ‘Tequila Shots’, ‘She Knows This’, ‘Marijuana’ and ‘REVOFEV’.

In one fan-shot video, Cudi told the crowd (via XXL Magazine): “If I get hit with one more fucking thing… if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me!”

Another item was then thrown up before Cudi made a quick exit – you can see that clip below.

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

kid cudi walking off stage at rolling loud bc dumb ass kanye fans can’t show common decency then chanting kanye as he walks off BITCH HE CANCELLED ON YALL 😭😭😭😭‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/gwbQ3bs3xS — alexis (@sagslutt) July 23, 2022

Advertisement

In another video, crowd members could be heard chanting “Kanye” as Cudi walked off. Some attendees and viewers have called out West’s fans for being “disrespectful” to Cudi and failing to show any “common decency”.

“Kid Cudi did not deserve that shit. You Kanye fans should be ashamed,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “Kid Cudi hate is so unnecessary and childish he doesn’t deserve this at all. Kanye fans needs to stop being rude to Cudi.”

You can see those reactions and more below.

Kanye fans r da biggest losers 👎💔 how u gon disrespect kid cudi like tht bro…Kanye isn’t even that good. There I said it 😐 — marilyn 🙂 (@buddympal) July 23, 2022

I feel bad for kid cudi today These Kanye fans just can’t accept anything — Hatbrat (@Hatbrat1) July 23, 2022

Feeling bad for cudi bro

He doesn't deserve this

We kanye fans are against the people throwing things at him

Sorry @KiDCuDi — Rajib (@RajibBh38245280) July 23, 2022

As a Kanye fan, this was so mean and unnecessary. Us as Ye fans KNOW what Kid Cudi has been through mentally. Their harsh bullying was disrespectful and disgusting. Y’all take that Stan bs too serious and let it affect real life decisions. Kid Cudi didn’t deserve that.🥺 https://t.co/3BfRGhJKOf — Heidi Fleiss 🌈 (@Vooonnnaaa) July 23, 2022

Kanye fans need to grow up…this is embarrassing. @KiDCuDi sending love your way #RollingLoudMiami trash https://t.co/mMc1Y2wUY3 — eldridge (@Eldridge2e) July 23, 2022

Kid cudi did not deserve that shit. You kanye fans should be ashamed — Alex (@alexwtff_) July 23, 2022

Kanye fans who stay disrespecting Kid Cudi make me laugh because it just goes to show how little they actually know about Kanye's music. — Ta Alfred🇦🇷🇫🇷🇪🇸 (@AlfredoTaGinci) July 23, 2022

How disgusting. These new Kanye fans are so gross cus imagine throwing shit at Kid Cudi???? https://t.co/V4blaMWNEw — Sukayna (@sukaynahh) July 23, 2022

I’m a HUGE Kanye West fan but that is so disrespectful… I feel terrible for Kid Cudi man. RL setting him up for failure and having Kanye at a different stage. They knew what they were doing — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) July 23, 2022

kid cudi hate is so unnecessary and childish he doesn’t deserve this at all 🙁 kanye fans needs to stop being rude to cudi — lai/cini໒꒰ྀི´ ˘ ` ꒱ྀིა♡ (@cinibunzz) July 23, 2022

Shortly after Cudi’s set ended, Kanye West made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk‘s show on a nearby stage. The pair performed a joint rendition of ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1’, Ye’s collaboration with Cudi from the former’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’.

Check out a snippet of the performance below.

Kanye West just came out during Lil Durk's Rolling Loud set 👀pic.twitter.com/8NkEaa92US — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 is due to resume today (July 23) with performances from the likes of Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy. Tomorrow (July 24) will welcome headliner Kendrick Lamar as well as Lil Baby, Kodak Black and more.

Announcing the cancellation of Kanye West’s bill-topping set last week, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a joint statement (via Pitchfork): “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

“We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.

“We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

In other news, last Friday (July 15) saw Cudi release his debut mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ (2008) on streaming services for the first time. It came ahead of his eighth studio album, ‘Entergalatic’, which is due to arrive on September 30. That release will coincide with the premiere of Cudi’s titular animated series, for which a trailer was released last month.