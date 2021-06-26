Kid Cudi has spoken about his decision to wear a dress during his appearance on Saturday Night Live back in April.

When the rapper served as the musical guest on the US comedy show, he took to the stage for a rendition of ‘Sad People’ wearing a floral dress designed by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh.

Speaking on HBO Max’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, Cudi discussed Kurt Cobain’s influence on his outfit choice. “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock’n’roll to me,” he said. “That was cool. So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

Advertisement

He added that, while Kanye West hadn’t spoken to him about the move, Cudi knew “he respects me for it”. Asked if anyone’s opinion had upset or affected him, he replied: “I’m more like, ‘Hmm, I wonder why they feel that way… Fuck ‘em.’”

Let us all strive to be as unbothered as @KidCudi 🧘‍♂️ The Shop: Uninterrupted is now streaming on @hbomax 💈 pic.twitter.com/nNQdriOL57 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 26, 2021

The rapper continued: “I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a fuck about what anyone thinks. You can’t when you’re doing this shit. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit.

“I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, ‘Yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this.’”

After the performance in April, Cudi thanked designer Abloh on Twitter, writing: “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cudi spoke out about mental health. “Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” he said in an Instagram post. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me.”