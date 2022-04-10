Kid Rock opens his tour with video message from Donald Trump

Kid Rock has opened his latest tour with a video message from former US President Donald Trump.

At the start of his ‘Bad Reputation Tour’ this week, Rock opened with a video message from Trump in which he called the musician “amazing”.

He said: “Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

You can see footage of the moment here:

He continued: “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

He finished the clip by putting on a red baseball cap that read ‘Make America Rock Again.’

Rock supported the former US President during his presidential campaign and tenure and has previously been captured playing golf with Trump.

Rock attended a presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden as one of Trump’s guests. The musician was pictured next to fellow Trump fan and professional golfer John Daly at the debate at Belmont University.

Rock recently said that he doesn’t think he’s able to be cancelled, adding that he loves it when people try.

The outspoken conservative rocker told Carlson that he’s “uncancellable” and that the reason is “’cause I don’t give a [fuck]”.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” Rock said. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”