Kid Rock says he’ll cancel concerts where there are vaccine mandates

Kid Rock has said that he’ll cancel concerts where COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory.

In a new video on Facebook, the musician said he was sure his team hadn’t booked a venue with an existing mandate. However, he then went on to say that any that had “will be gone… by the time we’re going to get to your city.”

He continued: “If they’re not…you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back — because I won’t be showing up either!

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People,’ while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks — that shit ain’t happening.”

New video message from Kid Rock regarding the upcoming tour, vax mandates, new music, and MORE. 'For tour info go to https://kidrock.comTo hear the new music go to https://smarturl.it/KR-NewMusic Posted by Kid Rock on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Earlier this week, Kid Rock shared a new song in which he hits out at “snowflakes” and “offended millennials”.

The track, Kid Rock’s first new music since 2017, sees him team up with Canadian rock band Monster Truck on a pseudo-cover of their 2015 track, also called ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’.

“A nation of pussies is our next generation,” Kid Rock says on the new track, which comes complete with a video that sees him wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: “Social media sucks.”

He adds: “These minions and their agendas, every opinion has a millennial offended,” before rapping: “So what the fuck’s up with all the backlash/ you snowflakes here’s a news flash: ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live.”

Back in August, several members of Kid Rock’s band tested positive for coronavirus, forcing him to cancel a handful of live dates.