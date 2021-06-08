Kid Rock shouts homophobic slur at fans during Tennessee performance

Kid Rock has been filmed hurling a homophobic slur during an impromptu performance at a bar in Tennessee last weekend.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the singer delivering a tirade on Saturday night (June 5) against fans using their smartphones to record him.

At one point, he is heard to yell “fuck your iPhone” and then points to his crotch and sings: “You can post this, you can post this, you can post this dick right now.”

He then screams: “You fucking f*****s with your phones out,” before the video gets cut off.

The clip was captured while Kid Rock was on stage at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee.

The latest controversy to engulf the country star comes after he previously launched a vicious on-stage rant against Oprah Winfrey in 2019.

The US star, real name Robert James Ritchie, went on a lengthy rant during a performance at his own Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

In footage obtained from the event, Ritchie is heard shouting “Fuck Oprah Winfrey!” to a crowd, before continuing to attack TV personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Joy Behar. He later remarks that she can “suck dick sideways.”

He subsequently said of the incident: “I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker! I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, fuck them too. I am what I am, I ain’t what I ain’t!”

Rock is also close friends with country star Morgan Wallen, who faced a ban from radio stations across the US earlier this year after he screamed the N-word at a friend during a drunken night out.

Wallen subsequently returned to the stage at Kid Rock‘s Nashville bar last month, making a surprise performance for fans.