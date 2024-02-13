Killer Mike discusses Grammys arrest: “All my heroes have been in handcuffs”

Killer Mike has opened up about the events of Grammys night, when he was pictured being escorted by police from the venue in handcuffs after collecting three awards.

The Run The Jewels rapper, who had won for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song ‘Scientists & Engineers’, plus Best Rap Album for ‘Michael’ on Grammys night (February 4), was seen being taken away after the ceremony ended.

The Los Angeles police department later said Mike had been taken into custody in relation to a physical altercation inside the event venue and booked on a charge of misdemeanour battery. After the event, the rapper said that he “will be cleared of all wrongdoing”.

During an appearance on The View yesterday (February 12), Mike spoke about the chain of events, saying: “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it.”

He did not spell out the specifics of the skirmish, but he did later say that he had been “overzealous” when celebrating his wins backstage.

Meanwhile, while picking up his trophies on the night, the star seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap. “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – bullshit,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home. Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Speaking to NME last year, Killer Mike spoke of his desire to win a Grammy for ‘Michael’. “I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two,” he said. “We’ll see how that goes.”