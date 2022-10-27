Listen to Killer Mike’s new solo single ‘Talk’n That Shit!’

Killer Mike has shared a new solo single called ‘Talk’n That Shit!’ – you can listen to it below.

The Run The Jewels rapper’s latest track follows on from the Dave Chappelle and Young Thug-featuring ‘Run’, which came out over the summer.

Arriving today (October 27), Mike’s latest offering – produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive – begins with a cameo voiceover appearance from Jamie Foxx. “I just need someone to help me stay awake because evidently Killer Mike has gone to sleep,” he says.

The official ‘Talk’n That Shit!’ visuals see the RTJ star shine a light on organisations that are important to him, including Youth Build, Next Level Boys Academy and New Georgia Project.

“The song is self explanatory. With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit,” Mike explained in a statement. “That upsets the bourgeoisie even more – in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

Check out the clip here:

Killer’s Mike’s fifth and most recent solo album, ‘R.A.P. Music’, was released back in 2012.

Earlier this month, the rapper performed ‘Run’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. He also sat down with host Fallon to talk about the track and reflect on his cameo appearance in Ozark.

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, wrapped up a North American tour with Rage Against The Machine in August. The duo, whose latest record ‘RTJ4’ dropped in 2020, then played at Reading & Leeds 2022.

Recently, Run The Jewels announced a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album titled ‘RTJ Cu4tro’.