Killer Mike responds to Run The Jewels Grammys snub: “Fux whoever ain’t fuck with us”

Killer Mike has responded to Run The Jewels not receiving a single nod in the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list.

The rap duo made up of Killer Mike and El-P missed out in Tuesday’s (November 24) nominations, having released their fourth album ‘RTJ4’ in June this year.

While many expected them to at least get a nomination in the Best Rap Album category, instead that honour went to the likes of Nas, Royce Da 5’9″, Jay Electronica, D Smoke and Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist.

“I wanna congratulate every brother that made this list with their raw rapping ass!” Killer Mike said on Instagram yesterday (November 25). He then added: “Best of luck to these brothers (Real Emcee Shit) but fux whoever ain’t fuck with us (Lames). See ya’ll for #RTJ 5”

In a since deleted tweet, El-P wrote: “(insert impressively classy and gracious but still recognizing of complete snub tweet here).”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the forthcoming awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted yesterday (November 25), The Weeknd – aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organisation “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

Justin Bieber has taken exception to the ‘pop’ categorisation of his latest album ‘Changes’, writing: “‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”

Teyana Taylor is also unhappy with the Grammys, citing the all-male list for R&B album, and saying “all I see is dick in this category”.

Elsewhere, The Killers mocked Donald Trump‘s refusal to concede defeat in the U.S. presidential election, after failing to secure a single nod in the Grammy nominations.