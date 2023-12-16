Killer Mike shares reggae-inflected ‘Run’ remix featuring Damian Marley

Killer Mike has teamed up with Damian Marley for a reggae-influenced remix of ‘Run’ – listen to the song below.

The track, which originally featured Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, appears on Mike’s most recent solo album ‘Michael’.

Now, Killer Mike has teamed up with Damian Marley to transport the track from its original trap roots into the world of of reggae. The track also features a brand-new verse from Mike: “I used to run with a gun/Mommy would pray night and day for her devilish son.”

Mike said of the track: “Hip-hop and reggae are both people’s music. People’s music speaks for the salt of the earth, the worker class that toils and constitutes the masses.

“I am proud that Bob’s son and Denise’s son united the music, the vibes, and the diaspora to make this song for THE PEOPLE. Run To Glory Together!” Take a listen to the track below:

NME recently spoke to Mike for an ‘In Conversation’ series about the importance of ‘Michael’ in 2023. “I realized this is 20 years in the game and people have met the persona of Michael,” Mike explained. “They’ve met Killer Mike, who was named in a rap battle at 16 and is the product of a nine-year-old’s daydream of being an MC… They’ve known me as one half of one of the greatest rap groups ever, Run the Jewels, but they hadn’t met Michael.

“With Covid happening and with me getting incredibly sick for two weeks before they even named it Covid and seeing people leave too soon, I thought: ‘Man, what a shame it’d be for me to die and people not get introduced to me. So while I’m here, let me give opportunity for people to know fully who I am.’”

‘Michael’ also landed in NME‘s 50 Best albums of 2023. We described the album as “an intimate affair (the clue’s in the title!), as Michael Render shared his honest, unvarnished worldview. Hooky, heart-breaking and, sometimes, humorous too.” See where it landed in the list here.

Micke also spoke about his desire for ‘Michael’ to win a Grammy: “I’m not gonna lie and act like I don’t want it, or I’m above it and just do it for the art,” he responded. “I would like for ‘Michael’ to be recognised.”