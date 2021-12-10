Kim Gordon and J Mascis share two songs ‘Abstract Blues’ and ‘Slow Boy’

Kim Gordon and J Mascis have shared two collaborative tracks as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, the seminal indie label’s subscription-only seven-inch singles series.

‘Slow Boy’ was originally released in 2015 by the pair on an EP curated by shoe brand Converse, called ‘CONS EP Vol. 3’. They originally wrote and performed ‘Abstract Blues’ last year for SMooCH, a benefit for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Now Sub Pop have released both tracks, which you can listen to below.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Gordon shared a new track called ‘Grass Jeans’ in aid of Fund Texas Choice, an organisation that provides women in Texas with travel to abortion clinics.

The song marked the first solo material from the former Sonic Youth member since her debut album, 2019’s ‘No Home Record’.

“I often get asked, ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’” she explained in a statement. “Hell yes it can… but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything.

“So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

Advertisement

It comes after Texas brought in restrictive new abortion laws under the Senate Bill 8 legislation.

Meanwhile, Mascis’ band Dinosaur Jr recently released a new live album, ‘Emptiness At The Sinclair’.

That followed the release of their new documentary, Freakscene: The Story Of Dinosaur Jr. which charts the journey of Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph, painting a portrait of a band of cult icons without whom modern rock would be very different.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “For diehard fans, Freakscene is a new look at a much-loved story and for newcomers, it’s the perfect introduction to the foundations of an iconic band.”