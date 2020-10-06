Kim Gordon announces new book ‘No Icon’

Kim Gordon has announced she’ll be releasing a new book, titled No Icon, next week.

Arriving on October 13 through Rizzoli, No Icon, is a “personally curated scrapbook” that illustrates Gordon’s younger years in California, as well as her venture into New York’s downtown music scene. The book will publish personal items from Gordon, such as photos and artworks. No Icon will also feature a foreword from Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein.

“Through unpublished personal photographs, magazine and newspaper clippings, fashion editorials, and advertising campaigns, interspersed with Gordon’s song lyrics, writings, artworks, private objects, and ephemera, this book demonstrates how Kim Gordon has been a role model for generations of women and men,” the book’s webpage reads.

The new book follows on from Gordon’s 2015 memoir, Girl In A Band, wherein she discussed the breakdown of her marriage with Sonic Youth bandmate Thurston Moore. The memoir was given a four-and-a-half star review from NME.

“Gossip about the breakdown of both her marriage and Sonic Youth will draw many to Gordon’s book. But she overrides it wonderfully, handling both with resigned simplicity and finding catharsis through the art she cherishes and a performance with an all-female line-up at Nirvana’s 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Gordon released her solo debut album, ‘No Home Record’, last year, eight years after Sonic Youth disbanded. NME gave the record three stars upon its release, describing it as “an accessible guitar record that surprises despite its author’s truly enormous legacy”