Kim Gordon announces solo LP ‘The Collective’ and shares lead single ‘Bye Bye’

Kim Gordon has announced her second solo LP ‘The Collective’ and has shared its lead single ‘Bye Bye’.

The track sees Gordon hauntingly recite a packing list alongside a dark, trap beat and squealing synths. It is the first song to be shared from ‘The Collective’ which is set for release on March 8 via Matador and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

Directed by filmmaker Clara Balzary – the daughter of Flea – the track’s accompanying video stars Gordon and Thurston Moore‘s daughter Coco Gordon Moore and sees her sneak out of a house and run away to a motel where she changes her clothes, cuts her hair and dances around. Kim shortly shows up to pick her up in a truck from which Coco jumps out and runs away.

‘The Collective’ follows Gordon’s 2019 solo debut ‘No Home Record‘. It sees her continue her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez.

In a three-star review of her 2019 album, NME shared: “A tense, abrasive work, ‘No Home Record’ injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations with her other project, Body/Head (a point of difference most obvious on the juddering ‘Sketch Artist’. Remarkably her first solo album, this is a record that surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.”

‘The Collective’ track list is:

1. ‘Bye Bye’

2. ‘The Candy House’

3. ‘I Don’t Miss My Mind’

4. ‘I’m a Man’

5. ‘Trophies’

6. ‘It’s Dark Inside’

7. ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’

8. ‘Tree House’

9. ‘Shelf Warmer’

10. ‘The Believers’

11. ‘Dream Dollar’

Gordon has also revealed a string of US tour dates in support of ‘The Collective’. Kicking off on March 21, the singer will play at Higher Ground in Vermont. From there, she will make stops in cities such as Washington D.C., Queens, NY, Los Angeles and Ventura before wrapping up at the Filmore in San Fransisco. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, January 19 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Kim Gordon 2024 US live dates are:

MARCH

21 – Burlington, Vt., US – Higher Ground

22 – Washington, D.C., US – Black Cat

23 – Queens, N.Y., US – Knockdown Center

27 – Los Angeles, US – The Regent Theater

29 – Ventura, Ca., US – Music Hall

30 – San Francisco, US – Fillmore

Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves recently opened up about his love of Interpol and Kim Gordon while appearing on the latest episode of Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag.

One of Reeves’ final picks was a copy of Kim Gordon’s memoir, Girl In A Band. “I love Sonic Youth, love Kim Gordon’s bass playing, bass lines… how it’s set in the music and her lyrics and singing,” he said.

He continued: “It’s cool to get a chance to learn more about someone who I grew up listening to and being inspired by.”

Back in 1992, Gordon borrowed Reeves’ yellow Fender bass guitar while filming the music video for Sonic Youth’s single ‘100%’ from their LP ‘Dirty’, which sees the band playing a house party.