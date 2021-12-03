Kim Gordon shares new song ‘Grass Jeans’ for Texas abortion charity

Kim Gordon has shared a new track called ‘Grass Jeans’ in aid of Fund Texas Choice, an organisation that provides women in Texas with travel to abortion clinics.

The song marks the first solo material from the former Sonic Youth member since her debut album, 2019’s ‘No Home Record’.

“Take me downtown/ Take me downtown/ Uptown/ Take me downtown where they go,” Gordon sings at the start of the dark, distorted single as fuzzy electric guitars chime in and out.

Advertisement

“I often get asked, ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’” she explained in a statement. “Hell yes it can… but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything.

“So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

You can listen to ‘Grass Jeans’ below:

It comes after Texas brought in restrictive new abortion laws under the Senate Bill 8 legislation. As of yesterday (December 2), medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy are banned in the state (via the Texas Tribune).

Artists who have previously hit out against the bill include Billie Eilish, St. Vincent and Megan Thee Stallion. Back in October, the latter artist said: “I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better! Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I’m speaking up.”

Advertisement

Per Fund Texas Choice’s website, the organisation “envisions a society in which abortion is embraced as healthcare and a human right”.

It adds: “As a human right, abortion is equitably accessible across political, economic and social systems so that people have autonomous bodies and futures supported by powerful and vibrant communities.”