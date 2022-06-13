Former TVXQ member Kim Jae-joong announce concerts in Malaysia and Thailand

Ex-TVXQ and JYJ singer Kim Jae-joong is set to begin a tour of Asia later this year, beginning in September.

Today (June 13), his label C-JeS Entertainment announced that the veteran K-pop star would be setting off on a tour of Asia later this year. Kim will kick off the tour in Seoul, South Korea with two concerts on September 17 and 18, before heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 23 and Bangkok, Thailand on October 8.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, further details will soon be announced by the agency. See the full list of live dates for Kim Jae-joong’s Asia tour below:

September 2022

17, 18 – Seoul, South Korea

23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

October 2022

8 – Bangkok, Thailand

Back in January 2020, Kim released his first domestic album in over four years, titled ‘Love Song’. The singer was originally set to embark on a tour of Asia following the album’s release, but tour dates were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JYJ star has since released a string of Japanese-language singles and albums in the meantime.

In other K-pop news, NCT sub-unit NCT 127 have announced that they will be bringing their ongoing ‘Neo City – The Link’ concert tour to Singapore next month. Set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the upcoming show will be NCT 127’s second time in the city-state, following their ‘Neo City – The Origin’ tour in 2019.

Notably, NCT 127’s forthcoming show will also mark the first K-pop concert held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.