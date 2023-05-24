Kim Kardashian says she couldn’t “force her beliefs” on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed her true thoughts on her marriage with Kanye West, saying that she couldn’t “force her beliefs” on him.

The couple got married in 2014 before they filed for divorce seven years later in February 2021. The divorce was finalised in November 2022.

On Monday (May 22), Kardashian was a guest on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast – where she spoke about her “beautiful” relationship with the Chicago rapper and producer.

Advertisement

“You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” she said.

She urged listeners to “go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in” because, in the end, “You can’t really force things upon other people. You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

However, she said her marriage wasn’t a “failure”. “Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn’t work out that it’s a failure, but I don’t really look at it like that, she said. “[That’s] 15 years together, 10 years; that’s not a failure. That is so beautiful.”

The 42-year-old said she wants to “take [her] time” when looking for another partner, despite being “a hopeless romantic”.

She explained: “Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

Advertisement

West has become a polarising figure for his controversial views; he supported Donald Trump, went on an unsuccessful presidential run, and asked for Jewish people to “forgive Hitler.” The 45-year-old has tried to rectify his anti-semitic stance. In March, Kanye confessed that “watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again.”

Currently, Ye has a slew of legal battles. Employees of Kanye’s, including his Sunday Service Choir, have alleged he owes up to $30million in damages after he failed to pay up to 1,000 performers and backstage staff at his ambitious Sunday Service shows.

In September 2022, he founded a Christian preparatory private school called Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California. The following month, on October 27, the academy was closed with immediate effect. Alleged in a recent lawsuit, Donda Academy allowed bullying, underpaid staff, violated health and safety measures, and more.

She hasn’t publicly had a relationship with anyone since she and comedian Pete Davidson split up last year. The ‘DONDA’ rapper made his disdain for the couple known by directing threats at Davidson and fantasised about his death in the music video for The Game-assisted track, ‘Eazy’.

Kardashian and West have four children together; North (aged nine), Saint (aged seven), Chicago (aged five), and Psalm (aged four). The Californian billionaire also recently told Angie Martinez that co-parenting with West was “really fucking hard”.