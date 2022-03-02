Kim Kardashian declared legally single as Kanye West divorce hearing continues

Kim Kardashian has been granted single status by a judge today (March 2), meaning her divorce from Kanye West is now a step closer.

Following a motion granted by a judge at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Kardashian can now change her name from Kardashian-West back to Kardashian.

Appearing via video link at court, Kardashian once again stated her desire to dissolve the marriage due to “irreconcilable differences”.

At today’s proceedings, a judge heard arguments regarding Kardashian’s request to have her single status reinstated while the main divorce proceedings continue.

While the request to change Kardashian’s marital status was granted, details concerning child custody and property are yet to be resolved, with the divorce case not expected to be finalised imminently.

The next hearing in the case will be held on August 5.

Last week (February 23), Kardashian asked a court to fast-track the pair’s divorce due to a pre-agreed prenup. She told the court (via Rolling Stone): “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian then referenced recent (and since-deleted) social media posts from Kanye, including one in which he took aim at Kardashian’s new boyfriend, SNL‘s Pete Davidson.

She told the court: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kanye told a court last week that claims he harassed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on social media are “double hearsay”.

In court on Friday (February 25), Kanye said, in a statement via his lawyer, that “Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation”.

“The social media posts are not attached to the declaration,” the statement continued, before the allegation was dubbed “double hearsay”.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” West’s lawyer continued.

Going on to seemingly challenge the pair’s prenup, which Kardashian claimed was previously agreed in full, the statement added: “California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid.

“The presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case so no ratification has occurred.”

Earlier this month (February 15) Kanye said that he was “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his estranged wife.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote on Instagram referencing a spate of all-caps posts.

He added: “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after almost seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”.

Last month, however, Kardashian criticised Kanye‘s “constant attacks” on her after the pair had a public disagreement about daughter North’s TikTok account.

West has changed his lawyers in the case multiple times. His fourth lawyer, Samantha Spector, is now repenting West and started work in the last week.

Laura Wasser, representing Kardashian, has since accused West of “strategically” changing his lawyers in order to slow down the divorce proceedings.