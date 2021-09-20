Kim Kardashian says daughter North West is a “goth girl”: “She listens to Black Sabbath”

Kim Kardashian says her and Kanye West‘s daughter North is a “goth girl” who “listens to Black Sabbath.”

The 8-year-old is Kim and Kanye’s first child, with younger siblings Chicago, Psalm, and Saint following.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the last ever season of Ellen, Kim revealed the interests of her fourth children, discussing how North has gone “full goth.”

“North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen. ​“She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

Last month, Kim shared a photo on Instagram of her and North in the car, with the child sporting the fake face tattoos she spoke of in the interview.

See the post below:

Earlier this year, Kanye West has agreed to joint custody of his and Kim Kardashian’s four children in their divorce proceedings.

Kardashian filed for divorce back in February, asking the rapper for joint custody of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West, which he previously said he was fine with. The pair have been married for almost seven years.

According to the BBC, both West and Kardashian cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. Despite this, sources told TMZ that the separation was “amicable”. They also both agreed they do not need spousal support.

As previously reported, West and Kardashian’s marriage was believed to be on shaky ground when the rapper launched his lacklustre US presidential bid last year. In January, it was reported that the celebrity couple were living “separate lives” and that divorce was “imminent”.

Back in July, West tweeted about a potential split from Kardashian, saying, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.’” He later issued an apology.