Kim Tae-ri apologies for controversial unpaid subtitling project

Twenty-Five, Twenty One actress Kim Tae-ri has apologised over her request for fans to participate in an unpaid subtitling project.

Earlier this week, Kim Tae-ri announced the launch of a subtitling project, which called for fans to aid in translations of her vlog series, So This Is The Place?. However, the actress soon came under fire for asking what netizens described as “free labour”.

Kim has since addressed the controversy in a statement on Instagram, where she apologised for “the trouble I have caused” and “to everyone I made feel uncomfortable”.

Advertisement

“I planned my vlog as a way to repay the love I have received from my fans, and I have been involved in every step of the process, from filming to editing to, at present, the English subtitles. I thought that this might be a more complete way to repay my fans,” she contiuned.

The actress said that since the release of her vlog “fans from various countries […] have requested subtitles in their own languages”, adding that those comments made her think “about how great it would be if they could enjoy the video with subtitles in their own language”.

“I was so focused on the idea of completing something meaningful with my fans, I failed to approach the most important issue with caution,” Kim wrote. “Clearly, I fell short.”

“I should not have approached my fans as if I was asking for talent donations. It was a clear mistake, and I deeply reflect on the fact that I was not aware of it myself,” Kim said, adding that she also sent an apology email “to everyone who so kindly offered to help with the translation work”. Read Kim Tae-ri’s full statement here.

Yesterday, Kim’s agency Entertainment MM also addressed the issue in a statement, saying that the vlog series “does not generate any revenue from advertisements or other means”, and that Kim’s commitment to her fans had been the driving force behind the series.