Korean soloist Kim Woojin announces Asian stops for ‘Still Dream’ world tour

South Korean singer Kim Woojin has announced the Asian stops for his ongoing ‘Still Dream’ world tour, which will take him to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and more.

Asia-based event organiser Onion Production announced all six stops and dates for the tour’s Asian leg yesterday (February 8). The ‘Still Dream’ Asian leg will kick off in late March with a show in Manila, before moving on to Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Taipei through to April 1, in that order. Kim will then conclude his tour of Asia with a final performance in Tokyo on April 3.

Tickets for all six Asian ‘Still Dream’ shows will go on sale from February 14 at 11AM local time onwards, via Kim’s official website. Details regarding venues and prices have yet to be unveiled at the time of writing.

Kim embarked on the ‘Still Dream’ world tour in July 2022, beginning with its European leg. The K-pop idol had taken his tour across eight countries in Europe – Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, Netherlands, France and the UK – before moving on to its Latin American leg. In September 2022, Kim went on to perform a handful of shows in several cities within Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

The ‘Still Dream’ tour is in support of Kim’s most recent release, ‘The moment : 未成年, a minor’. The six-track record – headlined by lead single ‘Ready Now’ – was first released in August 2021, and marked his debut record as a soloist. That album also included the pre-release single ‘Still Dream’ as a B-side, which was first released in July 2021.

