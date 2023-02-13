Jakarta psych rockers Kinder Bloomen return with ‘Dazed’, the first of two new EPs

Jakarta psych rockers Kinder Bloomen have returned with ‘Dazed’, the first of two new EPs dropping this month.

On Friday (February 10), the NME 100 act released the three-track project on Bandcamp and The Storefront. ‘Dazed’, and its follow-up ‘Confuzed’, will eventually be out on various streaming platforms, a press release says.

Both EPs are a collaboration with Greedy Dust, a hardcore punk label based in Blitar and Bandung. Besides putting out the EPs, Greedy Dust will also help release visuals and merchandise for the project.

Two of the songs on ‘Dazed’, in classic Kinder Bloomen fashion, are winding psychedelic jams that near the 10-minute mark: ‘How you Define Greed, While Your Mouth is Full of Dust’, with a visualiser available below, and ‘Holmgang’. The project is rounded out by the sub-5-minute ‘A Soft Macabre Appears’.

The band have issued a cryptic statement about the project: “How one defines greed. With whatever it is in your mouth. Started from an empty conversation, that led to a jam, that ultimately, became the somewhat restricting foundation to this trip. An ultimate understanding of another’s greed. An equilibrium. An agreement that came a tad too late, however, grateful it did. This ultimate chaos, a silent and soft macabre, presented to you, by yours truly, an attempt to define the absolute state of a daze.”

Formed in 2017, Kinder Bloomen are a six-piece from South Jakarta. Their last project was their second EP ‘Progression II’, released last year by La Munai Records. Their new label collaborator, Greedy Dust, has also put out music by Dongker, Cotswolds and more.